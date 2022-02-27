JANESVILLE, Wisc. (WTVO) — An apartment fire in Janesville Saturday night left 18 residents temporarily displaced.

The Janesville Fire Department responded to the 12-unit apartment building on Laramie Lane around 6:17 p.m. Saturday where they found fire and smoke on the second floor.

Everyone inside the building was able to evacuate without injury. The Red Cross was called to assist residents.

According to the Janesville FD, the fire was started by an electrical issue in the second-floor hallway. The fire was isolated to the hallways; however, water and smoke damage was found throughout the structure.