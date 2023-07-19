JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police arrested a fugitive on the run from attempted murder charges and a woman accused of harboring him.

According to police, officers responded to a domestic violence incident at 400 S. Main Street, but when they arrived the suspect, Kejuan Green, 27, had already left the scene.

Police said Green was wanted on warrants for attempted murder, recklessly endangering saftey, attempted armed robbery, strangulation/suffocation, false imprisonment, and disorderly conduct.

Authorities were able to track him to the 700 block of Milton Avenue, where investigators witnessed him get into a vehicle and leave. A traffic stop was conducted at E. Racine and I-90 and both Green and the driver, Makenza Tripp, 21, were arrested.

Green faces new charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

Tripp is charged with harboring and aiding a felon.

Both were booked into the Rock County Jail.