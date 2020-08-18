Janesville authorities release name of fatal motorcycle crash victim

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — We now know the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Janesville over the weekend. The man was identified as 50-year-old Brian Ahlert.
The accident happened on Saturday on State Highway 11 near West Court Street in Janesville. Investigators say the bike hit the median and a sign. The impact threw Ahlert and a 51-year-old woman from the bike.
Both were taken to a local hospital where Ahlert was pronounced dead. The woman is still in critical condition.
Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
