Janesville authorities release name of fatal motorcycle crash victim

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — We now know the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Janesville over the weekend. The man was identified as 50-year-old Brian Ahlert.

The accident happened on Saturday on State Highway 11 near West Court Street in Janesville. Investigators say the bike hit the median and a sign. The impact threw Ahlert and a 51-year-old woman from the bike.

Both were taken to a local hospital where Ahlert was pronounced dead. The woman is still in critical condition.

Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories