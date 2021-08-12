Janesville man, out on bond, arrested on gun, drug charges

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police arrested Damon Hill, 21, at a Kwik Trip gas station after they found a black ski mask, a Glock handgun, multiple bags of marijuana, and a digital scale in his car.

According to police, an officer who recognized Hill as having outstanding warrants and domestic violence charges, spotted him at the Kwik Trip at 2518 W. Court Street around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say Hill was out of jail on bond, a condition of which was that he not possess firearms.

Hill was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver THC, Maintaining a Vehicle for Drug Trafficking, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Bail Jumping.

He was lodged in the Rock County Jail.