Janesville, Beloit police changing tactics to keep officers safe from coronavirus

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Wisconsin police departments say they’re changing the way they protect and serve others to keep their officers safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Janesville Police are moving some officers to area schools to assist with social distancing. 18 officers will be working out of Franklin Middle School, 18 will be working out of Marshall Middle School, and 18 officers will continue to work of the normal police department.

“Before this separation plan, we believe our chance of sharing the virus between employees was about 80% and now after separating all of the employees and getting them off site and into different locations, we believe that exposure possibility is less than 20%,” Janesville Police Chief David Moore explained.

The Beloit Police Deparment says it is also taking precautions to prevent contracting or spreading COVID-19:

Some non-emergency calls will be handled by phone, and officers will be wearing masks, or asking residents to wear them if they show symptoms of infection.

Officers will also practice social distancing and may avoid going into homes, instead asking to meet people outside.

