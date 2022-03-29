JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — D.J. Weberg, who was previously arrested for burglarizing Blackhawk Golf Course, has been arrested for burglary again.

According to Janesville Police, officers were called to Rotary Gardens Horticulture Center at 825 Sharon Drive for a burglary alarm around 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police said, while officers were on the scene, they spotted Weberg, 25, coming out of the woods nearby.

Officers were able to obtain evidence that linked Weberg to the crime. He was on probation for a prior burglary to Blackhawk Golf Course in 2019.

He was charged with Burglary and Probation Violation and was taken to the Rock County Jail.