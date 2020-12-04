Janesville business burglarized, video gaming machines robbed

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have released descriptions of three suspects who broke into and robbed Barkley’s Burgers, Brews & Dawgs early Friday morning.

According to police, the suspects forced open an exterior door and broke into four gaming machines.

The first suspect is described as male, 5’11”, 175 lbs, wearing dark clothing.

The second suspect is described as male, 5’9″, 150 lbs, wearing dark clothing.

The getaway vehicle, a dark colored SUV, was driven by an unknown third suspect.

Police say the SUV was last seen traveling west on W. Court Street.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.

