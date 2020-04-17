Janesville children’s learning center to close after person tests positive for COVID-19

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Community Kids Learning Center in Janesville will be closing after a guardian there tested positive for coronavirus, the facility announced Friday.

Community Action, Inc. of Rock & Walworth Counties said that the person tested positive on April 17th.

As a precaution, the center is conducting at 14-day quarantine.

The center is asking that staff, children and parents quarantine themselves until the center reopens on May 4th.

There are currently 63 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Rock County, and 4 people have died.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

