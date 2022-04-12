JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 61-year-old Janesville dump truck driver was killed Tuesday morning when a tree fell across the road and hit his truck.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the 4900 block of N. River Road around 11:12 a.m. for what was first reported to be a crash. Upon arrival, officers discovered the Rock County Department of Public Works truck was traveling southbound when a large tree fell and struck the cab.

Police said the tree was not cut and fell at random, due to environmental factors.

The man, who is from Edgerton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity is being withheld by the Rock County Medical Examiner until his next of kin has been notified.