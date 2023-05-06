JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A coach at Janesville’s Craig High School was arrested on Friday after a personal recording device was found in a girl’s locker room.

The school’s resource offices was notified of the device during school hours, according to the Janesville Police Department.

Interviews and evidence led to a search warrant being signed, with the suspect identified as Brian Kitzman, 38.

Kitzman was arrested for Possession of Child Pornography, Violation of Privacy and Representations Depicting Nudity.

He is being held in the Rock County Jail.