Janesville community rallies together for a socially distant Halloween

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — This Halloween will be much different than in year’s past but that’s not stopping many parents across the Stateline from trying to make it memorable. We learned how kids in Janesville were able to get some treats from the comfort of their car.

Traxler Park kicked off Halloween festivities as many families attended “Trunk-or-Treat” in Janesville on Sunday.

“Our current status with our Covid and not being able to have contact. At the rec department of Janesville, they decided to do a trunk-or-treat this year,” said Deb Fillion of the Janesville Recreation Department.

The event had families drive through a trail where kids could trick-or-treat for candy from the backseat.

“We feel that, just because of what’s going on in our world right now, we need to have the social interaction as much as possible being safe,” Fillion said.

A local resident says she is proud of the way their community has come together to still make the holiday happen.

“You know our kids just want to give back to all of the other kids too. So, it’s just great that we can come together as a community and figure out other ways to celebrate holidays,” said Beth Harwick.

Families say they wanted to maintain some normalcy for their kids in a very abnormal time.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

