Janesville couple awake to find burglar in their bedroom

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say a couple woke up to find a man in their bedroom early Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident happened in the 1400 block of Barberry Drive around 5:30 a.m. Police say the female resident of the home awoke to find the suspect looking through her bedroom with a flashlight; she woke her husband, who struggled with the man, who got away.

Police said the burglar had been in the home for several minutes prior and had been prepared to steal several items, including firearms, and dropped two as he fled the scene.

Video surveillance from nearby businesses allowed police to identify 29-year-old Dillon Dutcher as the suspect. Dutcher, also a suspect in a burglary to Hair Designs by Phil on Excalibur Drive, and damage to four other businesses on July 26th, was arrested at a northside residence.

Dutcher is charged with Burglary While Armed, Theft of a Firearm, Criminal Damage to Property, Burglary, and Theft.

He is being held in the Rock County Jail.