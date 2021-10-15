Janesville couple celebrates marriage with photoshoot at Kwik Trip

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Love is in the air at an unlikely place: Kwik Trip, which was the site of a photoshoot to celebrate a Janesville couple’s new wedding.

Earlier this year, Ashley and Mark had a formal wedding ceremony, but they decided they needed to include their favorite gas station and convenience store: the Kwik Trip on Highway 51.

“We are all obsessed with Kwik Trip,” said photographer Autumn Ferreira, of Willow Walk Photography. “We thought it would be a fun way to celebrate.”

Ferreira came up with the concept for the shoot, which included photos of Ashley “getting ready” in the restroom.