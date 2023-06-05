JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have charged a couple with child endangerment after officers reportedly found them overdosing in a parking garage.

According to police, on Friday, June 2nd, officers were called to 200 N. Jackson Street around 8:20 p.m. for a report of the pair being unconscious in a vehicle.

Three children, all under the age of 6, were found in the car.

Police said both Ricki, 26, and Demarco Whitby, 31, had used heroin, cocaine, and alcohol while driving with the children in the vehicle.

The children were unharmed, police said, and were turned over to a responsible party.

Both Whitbys were taken for medical treatment and then charged with Operating While Intoxicated with Passengers Under 16, Felony Child Neglect, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of THC.

Janesville Police and Fire jointly said they had responded to 4 other opioid overdoses within a 36 hour period.