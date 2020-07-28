JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Deonte Lanell Foster, 37, and Cerissa Ann Cleveland, 30, were arrested Tuesday during the execution of a drug investigation search warrant.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says the Special Investigations Unit and SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 3300 block of Aurora Lane at 6 a.m. this morning.
Police say guns, cash and amphetamines were found in the search.
Foster was charged with three counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Cleveland was charged with Possession of Amphetamine Near a Park.
MORE HEADLINES:
- ‘Back the Blue’ rally planned for Saturday in Rockford
- Coroner ID’s victim in Sunday’s Blackstone Ave murder
- Georgia inmates save deputy who suffered medical emergency in jail unit
- Tilt Studio bans unaccompanied minors after 7p following incident
- Janesville man and woman charged with drug and weapons crimes
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!