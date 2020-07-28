Janesville man and woman charged with drug and weapons crimes

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Deonte Lanell Foster, 37, and Cerissa Ann Cleveland, 30, were arrested Tuesday during the execution of a drug investigation search warrant.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says the Special Investigations Unit and SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 3300 block of Aurora Lane at 6 a.m. this morning.

Police say guns, cash and amphetamines were found in the search.

Foster was charged with three counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Cleveland was charged with Possession of Amphetamine Near a Park.

