Janesville man and woman charged with drug and weapons crimes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Rock County Sheriff’s Office

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Deonte Lanell Foster, 37, and Cerissa Ann Cleveland, 30, were arrested Tuesday during the execution of a drug investigation search warrant.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says the Special Investigations Unit and SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 3300 block of Aurora Lane at 6 a.m. this morning.

Police say guns, cash and amphetamines were found in the search.

Foster was charged with three counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Cleveland was charged with Possession of Amphetamine Near a Park.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories