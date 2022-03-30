JANESVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say Jesse Seales, 38, was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a wrong-way chase on Hwy 26 and then crashing head-on into a deputy’s squad car.

According to police, around 6:50 p.m., officers were investigating “suspicious activity” in the 1500 block of Parker Court when the suspect, Seales, and a passenger, fled the scene in a car. Police began a pursuit northbound on Hwy 26 near Hwy 14, but broke off the chase.

A Rock County Deputy on Hwy 26 saw Seales’ vehicle go around their squad car, near McCormick, and began a pursuit. Searles then began driving in the southbound lanes in the wrong direction, into oncoming traffic, police said, with the deputy racing along parallel to Searles in the northbound lane.

According to authorities, Seales then crossed the median and entered the northbound lane driving southbound, and smashed into the deputy’s squad car head-on. After the crash, Searles got out and ran. Police later located and arrested him in the 3500 block of Voda Drive, officials said.

His passenger, Ryan Schultz, 35, was also arrested.

The deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

Seales is currently out on bond for Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence, Possession with Intent to Distribute Amphetamine, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Possession of THC, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting an Officer, Misdemeanor Bail jumping, and Felony Bail Jumping.

He was charged with Fleeing an Officer, Possession of THC, Possession of Amphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Trespass to Dwelling.

Schultz was charged with Probation Violation, Possession of THC, Possession of Amphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The incident is being investigated by the Wisconsin State Patrol.