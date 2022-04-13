JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Medical Examiner has identified Randall Reilly, 61, of Edgerton, as the Janesville Public Works employee who was killed when a tree fell on his dump truck yesterday.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the 4900 block of N. River Road around 11:12 a.m. for what was first reported to be a crash. Upon arrival, officers discovered the Rock County Department of Public Works truck was traveling southbound when a large tree fell and struck the cab.

Police said the tree was not cut and fell at random, due to environmental factors.

Reilly was pronounced dead at the scene.