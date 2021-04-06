Janesville man faces charges for insurrection at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Michael Fitzgerald, a resident of Janesville, has been charged with being part of a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building on January 6th.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Fitzgerald was near the front of a line of rioters who broke in through the doors on the Senate side of the building around 2:47 p.m.

U.S. Department of Justice

A tipster contacted the FBI and identified Fitzgerald on January 8th after seeing a bulletin the bureau posted seeking to identify suspects in the Capitol riot.

Fitzgerald faces charges of Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder, Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, and Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

To date, more than 300 Capitol Hill rioters have been charged. Several are accused of careful planning and of coordinating the attack on Jan. 6. Most aren’t accused of committing violence or damaging property but of walking past security lines and entering restricted areas.

In most cases, there’s little dispute those charged did breach the Capitol building, having provided evidence of that themselves in selfies and videos posted online.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.