JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville family has been left without a home after theirs went up in flames Friday night.

Janesville Fire and Police responded to a house in the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:28 p.m., according to the fire department. They arrived to find fire and smoke showing from the outside of the house.

Firefighters were able to put out the visible flames quickly before searching for any flames hiding in the walls. No one was hurt, though the family is being assisted by the Red Cross.

Damages are estimated to be at $30,000. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.