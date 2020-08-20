Janesville farm’s corn maze set to open September 5th

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — If you’re looking for something to explore this fall, Skelly’s Farm Market is opening their annual Adventure Maze on Saturday, September 5th.

The theme this year is Farmers of the Medieval Kingdom.

The corn maze is created by mowing down the corn when it is knee high in June, aided by a professional GPS that is accurate down to the foot, according to a post on the market’s Facebook page.

Skelly’s Farm Market is located at 2713 S. Hayner Road in Janesville.

