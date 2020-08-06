Janesville felon arrested on weapons, drug charges

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say 56-year-old Scott Gumble was arrested on drug and weapons charges during a search of his home on Wednesday.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, special investigators executed a search warrant in the 300 block of N. Washington Street at 8:51 a.m., and found two firearms, cash, marijuana plants, processed marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Gumble was charged with two counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Manufacture or Delivery of Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, police say Gumble was released from custody and is due back in court on September 14th.

