JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say 56-year-old Scott Gumble was arrested on drug and weapons charges during a search of his home on Wednesday.
According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, special investigators executed a search warrant in the 300 block of N. Washington Street at 8:51 a.m., and found two firearms, cash, marijuana plants, processed marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Gumble was charged with two counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Manufacture or Delivery of Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, police say Gumble was released from custody and is due back in court on September 14th.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Amazon commits to ‘A League of Their Own’ TV series
- ‘Trolls’ doll pulled after complaints it promotes child abuse
- South Beloit police arrest suspect in series of stalking incidents
- Janesville felon arrested on weapons, drug charges
- Biden criticized for comments calling Latinos diverse, ‘unlike the African American community’
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!