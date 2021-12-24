Janesville felon caught with gun, drugs after running from police

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police arrested 25-year-old Curtis Walker on Thursday, recovering a stolen gun, cocaine, marijuana, and ecstasy tablets during the arrest.

According to Janesville Police, officers spotted Walker, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, leaving a residence in the 200 block of Madison Street around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say Walker ran and was chased down, at which point they found a gun in his waistband. The gun was later confirmed to be stolen from the Rock County area, police said.

Walker is a convicted felon currently on extended supervision for an armed robbery conviction.

During the investigation, officers found the drugs and cash.

He was charged with Probation Violation, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Stolen Property, Resisting an Officer, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, and Possession with Intent to Deliver MDMA (Ecstasy).

He was lodged in the Rock County Jail (no mugshot available.)