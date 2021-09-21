Janesville fire and possible burglary

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — On Tuesday at 2:38 a.m., Janesville Police and Fire Department responded to a possible burglary and fire investigation in the 600 block of of South High Street.

Once officers arrived, they located a fire on the second level of a multi-family residence and evacuated the residents of the apartment.

Police say they were able to use fire extinguishers to control the fire until the Janesville Fire Department arrived.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Investigations Division.

There was 1 Janesville Police officer that was transported to a hospital due to smoke inhalation, but was treated and released.

There were no other injuries reported.