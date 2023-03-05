JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — An early Sunday morning fire in Janesville left a house with $95,000 in damages.

Units responded to a two-story house in the 400 block of N. Pine Street around 3:11 a.m., according to the Janesville Fire Department. All occupants were out of the house when crews arrived.

The fire was initially reported in the kitchen area, which was found and quickly extinguished by firefighters.

The kitchen sustained significant fire damage while the rest of the house suffered smoke and water damage. Total damages are estimated at $95,000.

No one was hurt in the blaze. The fire is under investigation.