JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Janesville Fire Department is warning residents of a new scam involving fake fire department merchandise.

Scammers are texting individuals with an offer for fire department T-shirts and a weblink for more information.

Once it is clicked, the fraudulent website asks users to enter payment information for the non-existent merchandise.

The Janesville Fire Department says it does not sell merchandise and does not ask the community for such offers.

Anyone who believes they have fallen victim to the scam is asked to call the Janesville Police non-emergency line (608) 757-2244.