Janesville Fire rescues several residents from apartment fire, pet killed

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Early Sunday around 3:30 a.m., Janesville Fire responded to a three-story apartment fire at 120 Lawrence Street (Parkview Apartments).

When units arrived on the scene, they observed the fire coming out of a second-floor window.

First responders used ground ladders to rescue five residents who were trapped on the second floor. Two residents were also rescued from the third floor and one person was rescued from the first floor.

Officials say at least one pet was killed in the fire. The flames were contained to a single apartment and the second-floor hallway, but all floors have smoke damage.

Authorities say two people were hurt.

Janesville apt. building fire: our disaster teams are helping approximately 25 people displaced early Sunday by a fire at a residential building downtown.



Providing shelter & meals at a local hotel as we begin to assess recovery needs.



Thank you, volunteers & Janesville F.D. pic.twitter.com/o0hYDhbUUW — American Red Cross of Wisconsin #HelpCantWait (@RedCrossWIS) March 28, 2021

A total of 50 tenants were displaced. The American Red Cross of Wisconsin is assisting the families.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.