JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say a 53-year-old man was killed when his Harley Davidson was struck head-on by a drunk driver early Thursday morning.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the unnamed victim was traveling westbound on W Hwy 11 around 4:30 a.m. when a 2017 Kia SUV, driven by Keith Rose, crossed the center line and struck his motorcycle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 47-year-old passenger in the SUV was taken to the hospital for treatment for minor injuries, police said.

Police arrested Rose on charges of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle, OWI 2nd Offense, OWI Causing Injury, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and a Probation Hold.

He was taken to the Rock County Jail.