Janesville home hit by gunfire, police investigate

JANESVILE, Wis. (WTVO) — Just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday night, Janesville Police were called to the 3200 block of East Milwaukee Street for a report of shots fired.
After officers shut down Milwaukee Street, they located several shell casings in the roadway. One of the homes in the area was found to be hit with gunfire. Officials did not identify the address of the house that was struck.
Police say no one was hurt in the incident.
The investigation remains ongoing.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Community complying with Pinellas County beach closures, sheriff says
- WATCH: Tearful nurse urges stop to panic buying
- US borders with Mexico and Canada closing to non-essential travel at midnight
- Gallery: Kenny Rogers in photos
- GameStop says it’s an essential business. Employees are outraged
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!