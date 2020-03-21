Janesville home hit by gunfire, police investigate

JANESVILE, Wis. (WTVO) — Just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday night, Janesville Police were called to the 3200 block of East Milwaukee Street for a report of shots fired.

After officers shut down Milwaukee Street, they located several shell casings in the roadway. One of the homes in the area was found to be hit with gunfire. Officials did not identify the address of the house that was struck.

Police say no one was hurt in the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

