Janesville K9 starts chemotherapy treatment

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Janesville Police Department shared some discouraging news on social media Wednesday. After recently removing a lymph node, the Veterinary Emergency Service & Veterinary Specialty Center in Madison diagnosed Fred with metastatic melanoma cancer. He began his first round of chemotherapy.

Veterinarians say that the typical lifespan for dogs with this type of cancer is nine months. But the police department noted that Fred isn’t your ordinary dog and they have faith he will fight the disease.

The department also added that Fred wants nothing more than to go back on the front-lines. Officer Drew Severson cannot leave his house in uniform without Fred whimpering at the door.

The K9 previously had his toe amputated due to complications in October.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

