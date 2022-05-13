MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against a Janesville couple accused of sexual harassment and retaliation against renters of their properties.

According to the lawsuit, Richard Donahue, who manages the properties, sexually harassed numerous female tenants since 2000. According to the criminal complaint, Donahue made repeated sexual comments to female tenants, entered their homes without consent, touches them without consent, requested sexual contact, and offered reduced or free rent in exchange for sex.

The lawsuit also alleges Donahue took adverse housing-related actions against female tenants who refused his advances.

The lawsuit also names Mary Donahue, his wife, as a co-defendant.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe at home, but sexual harassment in housing destroys that security,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department will vigorously enforce the Fair Housing Act against landlords who engage in this kind of predatory and illegal behavior.”