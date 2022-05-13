JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Fire officials say discarded cigarette butts started a fire at a Janesville liquor store Thursday night.

According to the Janesville Fire Department, firefighters were called to the Liquor Cabinet, at 1924 E. Milwaukee Street, around 9:40 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building and the back wall on fire, extending up to the roof.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly, and also doused small fires inside the business.

Inspectors said the fire started in a plastic container outside the back door of the business, where the discarded cigarette butts were stored.

No one was injured.

The damage was estimated at $17,000.