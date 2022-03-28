JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — After receiving 12 reports of burglary to businesses over the past few weeks, Janesville Police announced the arrest of Joseph Olson, 37.

According to police, the burglaries have been reported to happen in the evening and overnight hours since March 18th.

At 1:10 a.m. Sunday morning, police repsonded to a burglary alarm at Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts, 1535 Center Avenue. There, they found forced entry to the building and a cash stolen.

Police were able to get a description of the suspect and later encountered Olson in the 500 block of Prospect Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Authorities said he matched the suspect’s description and was in possession of stolen property from the business.

Police said Olson was also in possession of drugs.

Later, police said they were able to find evidence that linked Olson to other burglaries, including to the Salvation Army.

Olson is currently on parole for Burglary.

He was charged with Burglary, Theft, Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and a probation violation, and was taken to the Rock County Jail.