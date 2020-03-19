Live Now
Janesville man accidentally shoots self, person nearby

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say a man shot himself and another person in his apartment on accident Wednesday night.

Police say they were called to the 3200 block of Midvale Drive around 11:35 p.m. for a reported gunshot wound.

The resident accidentally shot himself in the leg, and the bullet also hit another person nearby.

Both were treated for their injuries at a local hospital and are expected to be okay.

