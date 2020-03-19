JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say a man shot himself and another person in his apartment on accident Wednesday night.
Police say they were called to the 3200 block of Midvale Drive around 11:35 p.m. for a reported gunshot wound.
The resident accidentally shot himself in the leg, and the bullet also hit another person nearby.
Both were treated for their injuries at a local hospital and are expected to be okay.
MORE HEADLINES:
- LIVE: White House coronavirus task force briefing
- Rockford man accused of residential burglaries in Winnebago County
- Janesville man accidentally shoots self, person nearby
- Make-A-Wish postpones wishes in wake of coronavirus
- Wuhan reports no new cases of coronavirus
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!