JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say Sergio Morales, Jr., 30, led officers on a 14 mile car chase after an attempted murder.

According to police, around 4:11 a.m. on Sunday morning, Morales fired shots at a victim in the 2300 block of Center Avenue, then followed the victim to the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and Southern Chatham Street and shot at the victim again.

Police said the shooting was related to a domestic incident.

Officers arrived on the scene and pursued Morales through the city of Janesville until his car was immobilized on Ruger Avenue near the I-39 overpass.

He was taken to jail and held on charges of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide while Armed/Domestic Violence, Fleeing and Eluding Police, and Operating While Intoxicated.