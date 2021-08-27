Janesville man accused of domestic violence to a child

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — 29-year-old Gregory Ashford, of Janesville, was arrested by a SWAT team in Beloit on Thursday for a beating which left a child hospitalized.

According to Janesville Police, officers were called to the 1500 block of Mole Avenue in Janesville around 11:30 p.m., but Ashford had left the premises. Police said the victim was in need of medical attention.

Ashford was tracked to a residence on Highland Avenue in Beloit, where a SWAT team was summoned and negotiated his surrender over the next several hours, police said.

He was charged with Substantial Battery, Criminal Damage to Property, and Physical Abuse of a Child.

Police said Ashford was on probation for Burglary and Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin.

