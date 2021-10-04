Janesville man accused of early Monday car burglaries and break in

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Dillon Dutcher, 30, was arrested Monday morning after police say he burglarized several cars and broke into a garage overnight.

According to Janesville Police, officers were called to the 2100 block of Roxbury Road around 6:30 a.m. where a suspect had broken into a vehicle parked in a driveway and then used the garage door opener to get into the garage, where over $6,000 in items were stolen.

Police also said Dutcher is responsible for two additional car burglaries in the 2000 and 2500 blocks of N. Sumac Drive.

He was arrested and charged with Burglary, Theft, Criminal Damage to Property and other offenses.

Police say he was out on bond for previous crimes, and has charges pending for Burglary While Armed, Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, Theft, Retail Theft, Trespass to a Dwelling/Domestic Abuse, Battery, Disorderly Conduct, Felony Bail Jumping and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.