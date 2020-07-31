Janesville man accused of OWI crash, leaving infant in car as he went for help

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police arrested Tony Long, 25, of Stoughton, on OWI and child abandonment charges after he allegedly crashed his car and then left an infant alone in the car as he went for help.

Janesville Police say Long crashed his car near the roundabout of E. Racine St. and I-90 around 1:45 a.m. Thursday and then left the car to flag down two local residents for a ride to the gas station, leaving a 3-month-old in the vehicle.

Police arrived on the scene in the interim and found the baby in the car, and took the child to the hospital. The child was uninjured, and was reunited with the mother.

In the meantime, Long was given a ride back to the crash location, where police said he failed a field sobriety test.

He was was arrested and charged with Abandonment of a Child, Hit and Run to Property, Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance, and Operating a Vehicle with a Suspended License.

