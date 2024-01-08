JANESVILLE. Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Janesville announced the arrest of Nelson Curtis-Hunter, 28, on charges that he sexually assaulted a child.
According to police, Curtis-Hunter was arrested after evidence was seized during a search of his residence, in the 1000 block of Quail Lane, on Thursday, January 4th.
He has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, repeated sexual assault of a child, and resisting arrest.
Curtis-Hunter was booked into the Rock County Jail.
If you are a survivor of domestic or sexual violence, visit our Stateline Strong page for resources.