JANESVILLE. Wis. (WTVO) — Police in Janesville announced the arrest of Nelson Curtis-Hunter, 28, on charges that he sexually assaulted a child.

According to police, Curtis-Hunter was arrested after evidence was seized during a search of his residence, in the 1000 block of Quail Lane, on Thursday, January 4th.

Photo: Janesville Police Department

He has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, repeated sexual assault of a child, and resisting arrest.

Curtis-Hunter was booked into the Rock County Jail.