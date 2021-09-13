Janesville man arrested after allegedly threatening woman with a gun

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say Demarco Whitby, 29, threatened a woman with a gun and held her against her will in an apartment for about an hour before he surrendered.

According to police, officer were called to the 200 block of N. Jackson at the River Flats Apartments at 8:48 p.m., after a woman reported Whitby had pointed a gun at her daughter.

Upon arrival at the apartment building, the victim confirmed to police that Whitby had threatened her with weapon, officials said, even as he was still in the apartment with her.

About an hour later, police said Whitby left the apartment and was taken into custody. A weapon was found inside the apartment, police said.

Whitby was charged with Recklessly Endangering Safety, Battery/Domestic Violence, and False Imprisonment.

He was taken to the Rock County Jail.