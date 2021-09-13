Janesville man arrested after long stand off with police

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) – 29-year-old Dylan Demrow, a known felon, was arrested by the Rock County SWAT team after a standoff in Janesville on Saturday.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out around 4:30 p.m., to the 4200 block of W. Hanover Road due to a disturbance. Police say Demrow was armed with a gun, and refused to exit the residence.

Demrow eventually left the building and barricaded himself inside of a vehicle on the property, police said.

When this happened, Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Negotiators were called in, authorities said.

Officials said it was several hours before Demrow peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody.

The charges for Demrow include failure to comply with officers attempts to take a person in custody, Probation Violation, Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Endangering Safety by use of a Dangerous Weapon, Battery or Threat to an Law Enforcement Officer, and Disorderly Conduct while Armed.

Demrow is to be scheduled for his initial court appearance this week.