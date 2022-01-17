Janesville man arrested after police find gun during traffic stop

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police arrested Tyrese Wortham, 21, early Sunday morning after finding he had a suspended driver’s license, an open alcohol container, and found a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat.

Wortham was allegedly pulled over after speeding near the intersection of Illinois 251 and Prairie Hill Road around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Wortham’s charges are Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Failure to Reduce Speed, Driving with a Suspended Driver’s License, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

