Janesville man arrested after stabbing victim in the stomach

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Janesville Police arrested 46-year-old Willie Jenkins on Friday after he allegedly stabbed another man in the stomach.

According to police, officers were called to the 200 block of S. Main Street on Friday and found the victim in the street. He had been stabbed in the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Jenkins had fresh blood on his arm when police apprehended him. He was charged with First Degree Reckless Injury and was taken to the Rock County Jail.

Police did say the suspect and victim were known to each other.