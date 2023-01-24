JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville man was arrested for his 8th OWI early Tuesday morning.

Dustin O’Connor, 40, was arrested following a traffic stop by the Janesville Police Department. An officer observed O’Connor travelling at an unreasonable speed through a residential area, but he took off.

A high-risk traffic stop was made after two more unsuccessful attempts to pull him over.

O’Connor has a valid driver’s license and provided a blood sample to test for drugs, which are still pending.

He is currently in Rock County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.