Janesville man arrested for 11th OWI after ‘domestic disturbance’

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — 64-year-old Peter Smith was arrested for his 11th OWI offense early Tuesday, after police say they were called to the scene of a domestic incident.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 6200 block of S USH 51 for a disturbance between a Smith and a woman.

Before police arrived, Smith allegedly left the scene in a blue Buick. Deputies spotted the vehicle and stopped Smith, who displayed signs of being intoxicated, police said.

He was arrested and charged with Operating While Intoxicated, his 11th offense.

Smith is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

