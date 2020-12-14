Janesville man arrested for 4th OWI after traffic crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — On Saturday around 7:30 p.m., Janesville police officers were called to a traffic crashat the intersection of S. Crosby Ave. and Rockport Rd.

Authorities identified two vehicles involved in a rear-end type collision.

Police say the officer observed a driver displaying signs of alcohol impairment and was given a sobriety test.

Based upon the investigation, the driver, identified as Robert Luek, was arrested for OWI, which was his 4th offense.

Luek,43, had 3 prior alcohol related convictions and a 0.02 BAC restriction. He’s facing charges of OWI-4th Offense, Felony Bail jumping (3 counts), and Operating a Motor Vehicle after Suspension.

