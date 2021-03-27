Janesville man arrested for 4th OWI after traffic stop

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Around 11:50 p.m., police in Janesville conducted a traffic stop on Milton Avenue and Morse Street on Friday.

The investigating officer says the driver, Steven Faust, displayed signs of alcohol impairment. After failing a field sobriety test, Faust was arrested for OWI.

Faust had three previous OWI convictions and a .02 blood-alcohol driving restriction. Faust was also supposed to install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle, which police say he failed to do.

Authorities say his blood sample results are still pending. Faust is being held at the Rock County Jail.

