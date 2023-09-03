JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville man has been arrested for what police said is his fifth Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence offense.

Mark Harold Clark, 64, was arrested around 12:38 a.m. Sunday in the area of Red Oak and Hawkridge Drives, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region DeForest Post.

Clark was stopped by a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper in Janesville for driving southbound in the northbound lanes. Clark reportedly showed signs of impairment when talking to the officer.

The trooper determined that Clark was driving under the influence, and he was placed under arrest.