Janesville man arrested for 6th Operating While Intoxicated offense

ROCK, Ill. (WTVO) — David L. Dewey, 57, was arrested Tuesday for his 6th offense of operating while intoxicated.

At approximately 3:51 a.m. a Rock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a pickup truck parked in the middle of a traffic lane with its running lights activated in the area of South River Road and West Happy Hollow Road, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon approaching the truck, the Deputy saw Dewey asleep in the driver’s seat, who showed signs of impairment when interacting with the Deputy. Dewey had previously been arrested five times for OWI, which made the Tuesday arrest a felony sixth offense.

Dewey is being held in the Rock County Jail, and his initial court appearance will take place Wednesday.