Janesville man arrested for 6th OWI after crashing into semi, police say

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville man is facing his 6th OWI charge after officers say he caused a crash while impaired.

Police were called to the intersection of Humes and and N. Wright roads around 8:00 p.m. last night. That’s just east of I-90.

According to investigators, 60-year-old Joseph Jansen slammed into the back of a semi. Officers say he also failed a sobriety test.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories