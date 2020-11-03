Janesville man arrested for 6th OWI after crashing into semi, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville man is facing his 6th OWI charge after officers say he caused a crash while impaired.
Police were called to the intersection of Humes and and N. Wright roads around 8:00 p.m. last night. That’s just east of I-90.
According to investigators, 60-year-old Joseph Jansen slammed into the back of a semi. Officers say he also failed a sobriety test.
