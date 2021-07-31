Janesville man arrested for early Saturday morning stabbing

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — 27-year-old Sonny Baladez was arrested Saturday morning for an alleged stabbing.

Janesville Police said an officer observed a disturbance in the area of S. Main Street and E. Racine Street around 2:40 a.m. The officer said the 28-year-old victim was pointing at a vehicle leaving the scene, so the officer followed and pulled the car over at the corner of E. Racine and S. Garfield Avenue.

Baladez, the passenger in the vehicle, was taken into custody and charged with Substantial Battery While Armed, and Domestic Violence.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.